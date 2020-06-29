Mid Year exams begin tomorrow

Candidates registered for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will write as scheduled, starting tomorrow, regardless of calls by some unions to delay them until satisfactory safety measures against Covid-19 are in place.

Saying the development at a press conference in Harare this afternoon, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema reiterated that all obligatory processes have been put in place to establish “the safety of candidates and invigilators throughout the course of the examinations”.

“To this end, thermometers, disinfectants, face masks, wash amenities and hand sanitisers have been procured for all examination centres to guard from Covid-19” he stated.

“Examination centres have additionally been disinfected according to Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) pointers.”

The examinations will run from tomorrow to July 22.

Minister Mathema expressed gratitude to the First Family, the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce against Covid-19, headed by Vice President Mohadi, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and different stakeholders for making the June exams a reality via their “guidance and help” in readying the centres in tandem with the World Health Organisation (WHO) pointers.

The June 2020 examination interval for Ordinary Level will run from June 30 to July 20, while the Advanced Level session will start on June 30 and finish on July 23.