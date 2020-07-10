Malawi President announces full cabinet

Malawi’s newly elected president Lazarus Chakwera, Wednesday evening announced his full cabinet with famend rights defender, Timothy Mtambo, and independent media guru, Gospel Kazako, on the list.

Chakwera has drawn his 30-member cabinet primarily from his Malawi Congress Party (MCP), United Transformation Movement (UTM) and former Malawi president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) which were among the 9 parties within the Tonse (Together) Alliance which ushered the MCP chief into power.

Notable figures in Chakwera’s cabinet embrace the MCP Vice President, Sidik Mia, as Minister of Transport and Public Works; and UTM Vice President and renowned comedian, Michael Usi, as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife.

Former President, Joyce Banda’s son, Roy Kachale-Banda, is new Minister of Industry whereas former Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairperson, Timothy Mtambo, has been appointed as Minister of Civic Education and National Unity.

Gospel Kazako, who owns one of the vital influential non-public radios, Zodiak, is now Minister of Information.

One other renowned political figurehead within the new cabinet is Patricia Kaliati who served in the previous governments in various ministerial portfolios before she fully defected to UTM in 2018 and she is now Minister of Community Development and Social welfare.

Chakwera has additionally appointed one of his counsels in the 2019 election court case, Titus Mvalo, as Minister of Justice, replacing Mordecai Msisha, Chakwera’s lead counsel, who turned down the ministerial position earlier when the president introduced partial cabinet.

The brand new cabinet has 11 female members with four appointed as full cabinet ministers and seven appointed as deputies.

