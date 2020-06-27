Mabika wails over the ignoring of football legends in Zimbabwe

I will kee0 on saying it until someone at Zifa finally listens and acts . . . why cant we have an annual Legends Challenge Cup tournament as a tribute to all our LIVING and FALLEN soccer legends? — Charles Mabika (@charlemabika) June 26, 2020

Soccer commentator and stauch Warriors fan Charles ‘CNN’ Mabika has proven displeasure over the style by which ZIFA casts a blind eye on legends of the sport in Zimbabwe.

Mabika’s feedback come within the wake of the premature loss of life of Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze, who passed away in Harare yesterday.

Not like in South Africa and European nations where legends of the sport are honored via soccer matches, there may be nothing like that in Zimbabwe and Mabika believes the nation’s soccer governing body ZIFA is not doing enough in that regard.

“I’ll carry on saying it till somebody at Zifa finally listens and acts . . . why cant we have an annual Legends Challenge Cup tournament as a tribute to all our LIVING and FALLEN soccer legends?,” wrote the broadcaster on his Twitter handle.

Charles Mabika also hosts a popular show on Facebook and Youtube, entitled Charles Mabika Soccer Diaries