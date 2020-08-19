Lock-down restrictions eased in Zimbabwe

The curfew has been cut to between 8pm and 6am, whereas business hours have been restored to between 8am and 4.30pm to ease the plight of the general public and decrease the danger of Covid-19 an infection by reducing crowding.

At the same time, returning residents can go home as quickly as they have a negative PCR test and promise to self-quarantine for 21 days.

Announcing the changes approved by Cabinet yesterday, Information, Broadcasting and Publicity Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa mentioned the modifications have been made “having noted the plight of the public and the need to reduce the danger of contracting Covid-19”.

Companies and their customers had been complaining that the restriction of working hours for exempted businesses and the retail end of many essential services had resulted in crowding outside the business premises. Industrial businesses in non-essential areas also needed more time to fulfill orders.

Staff have been complaining that transport issues, particularly for these needing to catch two buses to get home, meant it took too lengthy to get home. Moreover queuing for 2 buses at peak hours, they had the walks to the work area bus stop, between the two terminuses, and then home from the nearest stop.

This, many said, was making them unintentional curfew breakers.