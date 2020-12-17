LISTEN: Winky D Releases songs ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Jah Prayzah

Winky D

Rarely do we have Winky D and Jah Prayzah sharing the stage. The interview will be live on ZiFM Stereo tomorrow 18 December 2020.

Live stream the Best of both worlds ( Jah Prayzah and Winky D) concert on the Gateway Stream Music platform from anywhere in the world.

In the past occasions they have done so, they have been accompanied by other musicians, a move that sort of diluted the comparisons.

This time around, and tomorrow to be precise, Winky D and Jah Prayzah clash at Rainbow Towers in a show that is set to add more impetus on the debate on who is better between them.

The rivalry, though downplayed by both camps, has been rekindled by the two superstars’ respective fan bases.

In what appears to be a curious coincidence, both acts have released songs just before the show, fuelling sentiments that they were both afraid of performing together without new content.

Jah Prayzah on Monday released a single “Porovhoka” with visuals, which he surprisingly described as a meaningless song.

Some fans have received the song with joy, but some with sentiments that Jah Prayzah’s description of the song as meaningless was because he was not sure it would be appreciated.

Then yesterday, Zimdancehall sensation Winky D hinted that today he will be dropping “Ragga Msambo — Triology” at 11am.

Will he do what he did with “Disappear” — drop the banger at the last hour, giving other musicians a run like headless chickens?

Only tomorrow will tell.

