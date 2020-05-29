List Of Chamisa Appointees

Nelson Chamisa has made several appointments in mini party shuffle

Nelson Chamisa has made the following deployments and redeployments:

Mr David Chimhini — Deputy Secretary General Hon Concilia Chinanzvavana — Deputy Secretary General Hon Murisi Zvizwai — Deputy Organising Secretary Mr Buda Masara — Deputy Organising Secretary Adv Fadzai Mahere – Secretary for Communication Dr Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda— Deputy Secretary for Communication Mr Clifford Hlatywayo — Deputy Secretary for Communication Mr Ian Makone — Secretary for Elections Ms Ellen Shiriyendenga — Deputy Secretary for Elections Mr Sesel Zvidzai — Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Mr Jacob Mafume — Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Hon Happymore Chidziva — Secretary for Rural Mobilisation and Strategy in the President’s Office Mr Jameson Timba — Secretary for Presidential Affairs Mr Luke Tamborinyoka — Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs Mr Lovemore Chinoputsa — Deputy Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation