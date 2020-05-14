Lion threatens Beitbridge townspeople

A LONE lion is causing restless evenings for ranchers on plots downstream of the Bubi River, north east of the Beitbridge town. The lion, whose birthplaces are yet obscure, to date executed some steers belonging to businessperson and rancher Charles Terry Mulowa.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo had not responded by the time of going to print.

“On Tuesday, the lion arrived at my cattle pens and people around the area are scared,” said Mulowa, who has a plot on Bar Green Farm and also owns four lions at his game park near Beitbridge town.

Beitbridge East MP Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) confirmed receiving reports from Mulowa.

The report came after authorities in South Africa have reported that seven lions escaped from the cages at a game park in the Limpopo province sharing a boundary with Beitbridge.

“The police in Alldays outside Louis Trichardt are cautioning community members around Alldays and adjacent farms to be careful as seven lions, (five males and two lionesses) have reportedly escaped from their cage in the local Ingogo Safaris, possibly last night,” a police communiqué released by Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The lions were allegedly spotted by community members roaming the area opposite Speaker Park Phase 1 and 2 in Alldays policing area, early yesterday at around 7am