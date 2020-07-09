Isis warns South Africa over Mozambique conflict

Isis has warned South Africa to avoid the present battle in northern Mozambique however an analyst stated we might already be involved.

That is in response to reports on ISIS’s latest newsletter, Al-Naba

An organisation linked to ISIS, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah, has been waging a violent insurgency in Mozambique’s northernmost province, Cabo Delgado.

Violent insurgency within the Cabo Delgado area has escalated in recent months. There have been rumours South Africa may ship in its defence troops to help.

Analyst at The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, Jasmine Oppermann, stated Isis had been in the Mozambique area since 2017.

Oppermann stated South Africa was already involved in the battle as mercenaries.

“Now we have been supplying Mozambique with bombs, so we’ve been involved. It’s not a question of should we be involved, however a matter of we should not get involved.”

She stated sources, nonetheless, posed a serious problem to South Africa partaking within the battle.

“We don’t have the monetary sources. We’d like a sustained operation, we want an accountable operation, so that you want a coordinated effort where you are going to need financial backing and the operation must be intelligence-driven.”

The Democratic Alliance stated South Africa couldn’t afford to disregard this menace from Isis.

The party has called on the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans to urgently communicate with the Southern African Development Community concerning the menace.