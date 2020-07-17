Interview: Mandela Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19 the day she passed away.

While her family awaits the post-mortem outcomes, her son, Zondwa Mandela, confirmed that she tested positive for the virus during an interview on on SABC’s Full View.

Zondwa stated: “There have been other tests that were performed and my mom did in actual fact test positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing. Although this doesn’t therefore imply that she died of COVID-related issues however merely that she tested positive for it. A number of other tests have been completed and those tests will give us additional info as to what may have led to her premature death.”

The youngest daughter of former president Nelson Mandela, Zindzi was an envoy to Denmark and died at the age of 59 in a Johannesburg hospital.