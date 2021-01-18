Hyenas Terrorise Community

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) has confirmed reports of hyenas have been terrorising the Shurugwi South community.

We encourage communities to give u as much information as possible and we will react within the shortest possible time.

This is a very unfortunate incident where people are losing their livelihoods to these animals and this is a result of over-population of our animals.

This comes after ZIMPARKS recently confirmed reports which say a pack of hyenas dragged a man from his hut at night and killed him before feeding on his body in Chirumhanzu, Midlands province.

Farawo also said six beasts have been killed by hyenas in Chirumhanzu adding that Zimparks rangers were on the ground tracking down the scavengers with a view to eliminating the hyenas.

Human-wildlife conflicts occur around the edges of protected areas where there are high human and wild animal interactions.

A number of measures which include constant maintenance and repairing of game fence have been proposed to address the issue.