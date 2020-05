Watch: How to make your own face mask

People should wear face coverings when in enclosed public spaces

Everyone is advised – and mandatory – to wear a scarf, homemade mask or shop-bought mask to cover their nose and mouth.

Scientists believe face coverings can help prevent an infectious person who does not have coronavirus symptoms from passing on the disease.

People ought to cover their faces in shops, public transport,and social distancing as a means of slowing the outbreak.