High Court grants $5 000 bail to man shot by police

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has granted RTGS$5 000 to Chitungwiza vendor Samson Zharare, who was left hospitalised not too long ago after police shot at him in Chitungwiza and was charged with three counts including homicide, attempted homicide and resisting arrest by police officer.

Zharare is being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers Human Rights.

Zharare was shot on foot by law enforcement officials at the Jambanja Market is facing three charges of attempted homicide, resisting a police officer and unlawful merchandising.

The State alleges that on July 5 Zharare was selling medication and groceries at an undesignated space.

He was stopped by the police who were on patrol however didn’t comply.

He actually tried to run over the two law enforcement officials constables Marimbashiri and Mukorombindo together with his car a Toyota Vitz.

They tried to stop him however he resisted and was the one on the steering wheel of the car.

High Court Judge Justice Chitapi has granted RTGS$5 000 to Samson Zharare, who works as a vendor & who was left hospitalised recently after @PoliceZimbabwe shot at him in Chitungwiza&was charged with 3 counts including murder, attempted murder &resisting arrest by police officer. pic.twitter.com/ITsX8g1C40 — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) July 21, 2020