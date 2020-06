Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested by police on Friday over allegations of corruption in government procurement of around $60 million worth of COVID-19 medical gear

Last week Delish Nguwaya, mentioned to be a local consultant of international pharmaceutical agency Drax International, the company supplying the equipment to the government, was arrested over the same deal,

Minister Moyo left and Delish Nguwaya

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has since cancelled the procurement deals.

Reports say Minister Moyo is currently detained at Rhodesville Police Station and will likely appear in court tomorrow (Saturday).

More Details to Unfold