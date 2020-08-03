Harare now Covid-19 epicentre

More than 1 200 individuals have now been contaminated by Covid-19 in Harare, the new Zimbabwean epicentre, after the dramatic soar in confirmed infections this weekend.

Zimbabwe now has 3 921 confirmed cases after its worst two days on report, though with solely three additional deaths over the weekend, the death toll crept up to 70.

Figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that a record 490 new confirmed instances had been recorded for the whole of Zimbabwe on Saturday and 262 yesterday, however of the weekend total of 752 new instances there were 719 people infected inside Zimbabwe and a relatively small 33 were amongst returning residents in formal quarantine.

Out of these 719 local infections, 437 were in Harare taking the total of these infected within the metropolis and most of its satellite towns to 1 227.