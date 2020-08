President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suspended the ZESA Executive Chairman, Dr. Sydney Gata, and the complete ZESA Board members with immediate effect.

President Mnangagwa additionally directed the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) to instantly undertake thorough investigations into the allegations of corruption.

