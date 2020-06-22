Gastrointestinal Outbreak in Bulawayo

Gastrointestinal ailments (abbrev. GI diseases or GI illnesses) refer to diseases involving the gastrointestinal tract, namely the oesophagus, abdomen, small intestine, large intestine and rectum, and the accent organs of digestion, the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas.

Nine individuals in Bulawayo have died from a type of a gastrointestinal illness outbreak, while about a thousand have been contaminated with the water-borne illness.

The local authority mentioned in an announcement on Sunday that one of many possible causes of the outbreak was water contamination attributable to out of date infrastructure.

“The 144-hour shedding strained the already aged network, further complicating the system and decreasing its capacity to self-cleanse attributable to extended hours of no water within the community,” read a council report on water contamination.

The outbreak has been clustered within the metropolis’s three excessive density suburbs particularly Old Luveve, New Luveve and Gwabalanda, with residents blaming the outbreak on contaminated council water.

The outbreak comes at a time when authorities are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mgumi informed media that one among their main challenges to this point in dealing with the brand new outbreak was the shortage of personnel as well being officers had been already engrossed with containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town has thus far confirmed 60 cases of COVID-19, together with 48 recoveries and a couple of deaths.

Bulawayo, which lies 360 km south-west of the capital Harare, is going through one of many worst water crises in years that has seen some residents going for months with out receiving operating water.

An prolonged drought has diminished water provides within the metropolis’s dams and reservoirs, forcing residents to fetch water from unprotected sources.

The local authority has thus far decommissioned three of its six dams, leaving the town’s dam ranges beneath 30 %.