Frequently Asked Questions

How to send music for air play to zifm – Send you music to [email protected] including a biography

2. I want to advertise on your station – Email [email protected]

3. I have a complaint – email to [email protected]

4. How many listeners tune into ZiFM? – ZiFM is proud to currently have approximately 5.6 million listeners in the Zimbabwe, ranging in age from 0 – 100! and 1 million plus who listen online