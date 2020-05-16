Former Zanu-PF Youth Leader Absolom Sikhosana Has Passed Away

Long-serving Zanu PF youth leader Absolom Sikhosana has died. Sikhosana who was a Zanu-PF Politburo member and Former Youth Secretary was 71.

Sikhosana died last night at the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) where he had been admitted. His death was confirmed by Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution

The Minister did not reveal the cause of death for Sikhosana or why he had been admitted in the hospital in the first place