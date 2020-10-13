Former Youth League Commissar’s life in danger

Former Zanu PF Youth League political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu was denied bail by a court on Tuesday after a magistrate stated his life was in danger outside prison walls.

Tsenengamu, who was expelled from Zanu PF in March over an anti-corruption crusade which upset the party’s donors, is going through a charge of inciting the public to commit violence back in July.

He was arrested last Friday after he handed himself to the police complaining that unidentified individuals were stalking him and his family.

Nduna stated Tsenengamu is not protected in the society, and the easiest way to keep him safe was to lock him in prison.

He said that the law of bail is very clear that the movement of an accused person can be restricted as a result of prevailing circumstances.

“The accused was flushed out of hiding seeking protection from unknown individuals who have been stalking him and the court is aware of this,” stated Nduna.

“He didn’t wilfully give up himself to the police however was pushed there by fears for his life, therefore submissions by the State are a related issue to maintain him protected from hazard.”

Tsenengamu’s attorneys had insisted that he was fit for bail as a result of MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe chief Jacob Ngarivhume were all granted bail but they are facing the identical charges.

Nduna stated the actual fact introduced by the defence that others going through the identical charges are out on bail was related, however noted that their lives were not in danger.

The magistrate stated the threats towards Tsenengamu’s life are so severe that he sought refuge at a police station.

Tsenengamu’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo stated they are going to appeal for bail at the High Court.