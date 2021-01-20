Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internationl Trade Dr SB Moyo succumbs to COVID-19

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has announced the death of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo (SB). May his soul rest in peace

It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died.



Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sdXHXyFjWF — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 20, 2021

Sibusiso Busi Moyo was a Zimbabwean politician and retired army major general serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe since November 2017 until his death.

President @edmnangagwa regrets to announce the passing on of Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr SB Moyo. Further developments in due course. pic.twitter.com/lQSgKLg0PG — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 20, 2021

Mr Charamba said the nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding the untimely death of Dr Moyo, a decorated soldier and freedom fighter.