Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internationl Trade Dr SB Moyo succumbs to COVID-19

1 day ago

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has announced the death of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo (SB). May his soul rest in peace

Sibusiso Busi Moyo was a Zimbabwean politician and retired army major general serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe since November 2017 until his death.

Mr Charamba said the nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding the untimely death of Dr Moyo, a decorated soldier and freedom fighter.

