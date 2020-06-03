Facebook to build 37,000km 2Africa subsea Internet cable

Facebook, together with a consortium of China Mobile International, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC have introduced plans to construct 2Africa.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with our 2Africa companions on the most comprehensive subsea cable that may serve the continent,” stated Najam Ahmad, vice president of network infrastructure at Facebook.

“2Africa is a significant aspect of our ongoing investment in Africa to deliver more people on-line to a faster web. We have seen first-hand the positive impact that increased connectivity has on communities, from training to healthcare.”







“We all know that economies flourish when there is widely accessible internet for businesses. 2Africa is a key pillar supporting this tremendous internet growth as a part of Africa’s surging digital economy.”

The 37,000km subsea cable system, one of the largest on this planet,

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been named as builder of the brand new system, which is described as a totally funded project.

“With this state-of-the-art subsea system, Africa will take an enormous leap to the digital age due to the best-in-class technologies,” stated Alain Biston, president of Alcatel Submarine Networks.

With a tentative completion date of 2023/24, the cable will interconnect Europe (via Egypt), the Middle East (via Saudi Arabia), and 21 landings in 16 countries in Africa.

With a design capability of as much as 180Tbps on certain parts of the system, 2Africa will deliver a lot wanted web capability and reliability throughout large parts of Africa, supplement the fast-growing capability demand within the Middle East and assist the expansion of 4G, 5G and fixed broadband access for hundreds of millions of people.