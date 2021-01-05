Exemption Letters To Be Issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi has said exemption letters for workers in the essential services sector will now be issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

CLARITY ON ENFORCEMENT OF COVID-19 REGULATIONS BY POLICE WITH EFFECT FROM 5TH JANUARY 2021

Reference is made to the press statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police this afternoon titled ‘Enforcement of COVID-19 regulations by Police with effect from 5th January 2021’.

Members of the public, entities in the essential services sector such as food distribution and retailers, mining, communication and telecommunication, agricultural production, security companies and companies as pronounced by the Government and the media are advised that after consultations with the COVID-19 Ministerial Task Force, movement and exemption letters will now be issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

May the relevant institutions and companies be guided accordingly.