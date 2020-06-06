Ex-State House Boss Convicted

FORMER Principal Director of State Residence within the Office of the President and Cabinet, Douglas Tapfuma has been jailed for an efficient four years following his conviction for 3 counts of criminal abuse of workplace.



Tapfuma was on Thursday found responsible of importing eight private vehicles and evading paying import obligation in the process.



Tapfuma was sentenced to six years in jail however 2 years had been suspended. All of the eight automobiles will be forfeited to the state.



Magistrate Esthere Chivasa convicted Tapfuma after a full trial. In her judgement, Magistrate Chivasa stated that Tapfuma’s actions had been purposeful and well-calculated knowing that nobody would scrutinise his acts contemplating the office he was holding.



She stated his defence was riddled with irregularities which were irrelevant to the charges he was going through.



Tapfuma had denied all the charges saying the accusations towards him had been trumped up by individuals who had been fighting against him. He also told the court in his defence that he was following a policy which was already in existence, which allowed him to import vehicles when he assumed the office.