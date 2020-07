Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility doesn’t have enough generation capacity to suspend load shedding.

“Despite Eskom’s best efforts to return additional generation units to service after the breakdowns that occurred during the week, we have not made sufficient progress to enable us to suspend load shedding.”

He says stage 2 start will start at 9am to limit the impact of the power cuts on the morning traffic peak.

