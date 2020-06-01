Econet Wireless donates COVID-19 Protective gear to Masvingo

Masvingo’s fight against Covid-19 has obtained a significant boost after Econet Wireless donated personal protective equipment valued at over $150 000 to Rujeko isolation facility.

The donation comprised latex gloves, latex footwear, PVC overalls, face masks, and disposable surgical masks, amongst others.

The funds used to obtain the donation had been raised by means of public contributions to Higher Life Foundation and Cassava Smartech platforms.

Econet Wireless Masvingo general manager, Mr Kudzai Mawuwa, handed over the donation.

He stated more citizens ought to contribute to the fight against Covid-19, particularly now when Zimbabwe was recording a surge in instances.

“Econet Wireless gave the general public a chance to contribute towards the nation’s efforts in the battle against the worldwide scourge,” stated Mr Mawuwa.

“We’re, therefore, delighted to announce that the public responded positively to the worthy cause.”

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira thanked Econet for supporting Government efforts in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated the donation would go a long way in getting ready the province for the lethal virus.

Masvingo Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Julius Chirengwa received the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.