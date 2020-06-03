Just In: Earthquake hits Delhi, India after warning by experts

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi and Noida on Wednesday evening 3 June 2020. The epicenter was tracked 19 kilometers South-East of Noida, the Nationwide Middle for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake was skilled at 10.42 pm

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi and Noida on Wednesday evening. The epicenter was tracked 19 kilometers South-East of Noida, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake was experienced at 10.42 pm.

Earlier on May 29, a medium-intensity earthquake struck Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. In accordance with the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.6 on the Richter Scale.

On May 15, an earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital 13 kilometers northwest of New Delhi. The epicenter was Pitampura in north Delhi. On May 10, tremors shook Delhi, Noida and adjoining areas. The magnitude was measured to be 3.5 on the Richter Scale.

Again in April, a 3.5-magnitude quake rocked Delhi. The epicenter was tracked in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi at a depth of 8 kilometers.