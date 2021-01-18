Double burial for national heroes

Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba (60) and founding nationalist and Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga (91), who died last week, are likely to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on the same day.

Dr Gwaradzimba succumbed to Covid-19, while Cde Malianga (91) had been ill for some time.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Mr Aaron Nhepera, yesterday confirmed the possibility of a double burial ceremony, with arrangements now being made and recommendations given. However, no final decisions have been made yet.