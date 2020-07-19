Cricketer Brendan Taylor fails two fitness tests conducted in Harare

Brendan Taylor failed two fitness assessments carried out in Harare with the star batsman to be given another opportunity to prove his fitness.

Information provided by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) shows that Taylor failed the primary proficiency examination on 15 June and another one on 6 July. Taylor, the highest paid local cricketer did not do well in the yoyo test, t-run, push-ups in addition to sit-ups. One other batsman Prince Masvaure, who had additionally failed the fitness tests managed to pass yesterday.

Darlington Majonga, the ZC media and communications manager confirmed that Taylor failed his fitness assessments and might be examined once more since he was absent from coaching due to sickness.

“Brendan Taylor missed training due to illness but he’ll undergo a retest in the next few days. Prince (Masvaure) was retested today (Saturday) and passed,’’ Majonga mentioned.

The Bulawayo-based quintet of Ainsley Ndlovu, Sean Williams, Brian Chari, Charlton Tshuma and Christopher Mpofu all passed both fitness assessments which have been carried out at Queens Sports Club. National team players have been training in different parts of the nation since 15 June when all of them tested negative for the coronavirus. They’re fine-tuning in anticipation of a proposed visit to the country by Afghanistan, which if it goes ahead will see the Chevrons tackle the Asians in five Twenty20 Internationals. ZC have made an application to Government for the tour to be green light.

Majonga mentioned agreement has been reached between ZC and the Afghanistan Cricket Board for the tour to proceed with all they are now ready for being a response from the Government.

“Now we have agreed with Afghanistan to proceed with the tour that we had both committed to prior to the lockdown. Nevertheless, the tour can only occur if authorized by the government and we have since written to the authorities asking for permission to host the event. The same applies to all other cricket activities, including a national club competition that we have been planning. For now, we can only wait for the government’s response to our application,’’ mentioned Majonga.

Should ZC be given the green light, that would pave way for Zimbabwe to tackle Afghanistan in 5 Twenty20 International fixtures. For the time being, cricketers are only allowed to hold training sessions with no game situations permitted as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

If given permission to host matches, ZC are also planning to have a national competition for clubs as well as home games for the women with provisional fixtures for these already in place.