Cricket between Australia & Zimbabwe postponed due to COVID-19

The three-match ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played Down Under in August, has been postponed because of COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

The three ODIs have been scheduled to happen on August 9, 12 and 15.

In a press release, CA mentioned: “The boards of each cricket bodies have come to the mutual conclusion due to a combination of things including: the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the well being and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers.”

“Whereas we are dissatisfied to postpone the series, CA and ZC agree that in the best curiosity of players, match officials, volunteers in addition to our fans, that this is essentially the most sensible and smart resolution,” Interim Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, mentioned.

“We’re dedicated to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on various dates to reschedule,” he added.

The final time Australia hosted Zimbabwe for a bilateral sequence was in 2003-04 when the 2 groups participated in a two-Take a look at sequence which was then adopted by a tri-series involving India because the third staff.

Acting Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, mentioned: “We have been enthusiastic about going through Australia however, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the one possibility. We’re, nevertheless, looking ahead to the rescheduling of the series as quickly as practically doable.”

For Zimbabwe, that is the second high-profile assignment which they’ve lost as a result of ongoing health disaster having already seen the India series getting postponed.