COVID19 complications – South Africa Minister Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu succumbs

Mthembu, who was a minister in the S.A. presidency, died on Thursday 21 January 2021 due to complications related to Covid-19. He had tested positive for the virus about a fortnight ago, on January 11.

Today I visited the Military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for an abdominal pain . After undergoing some tests , I tested positive for Covid 19 . Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well . — Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) January 11, 2021

I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends. Cde President Cyril Ramaphosa

It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 21, 2021

History

Jackson Mthembu was a Minister in the Presidency (2019-2021). Mr Mthembu served as Chief Whip of the ANC in the National Assembly (2016 – 2019).

Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu

He was born in 1958 in Mpumalanga. During the 1976 Soweto uprising, he was a student leader at Elukhanyisweni Secondary School in Witbank. He went to the University of Fort Hare but was later expelled and subsequently started working at Highveld Steel as a training officer. When South Africa was declared to be in a state of emergency in the 1980’s he was in and out of prison. Mr Mthembu was charged with treason and was acquitted between 1986 and 1988. He led the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) support group to the first democratic elections in 1988 in Namibia. He was an Member of the Executive Council (MEC) in Mpumalanga for Public Roads and Transport. He chaired the Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Education, Sport and Recreation, Arts and Culture and Environmental Affairs.