COVID-19 cases expected to rise

The government says it expects COVID-19 circumstances to rise quickly within the few weeks resulting from a rise within the variety of tests being carried out.

So far, the nation has recorded 489 cases with the vast majority of these being from returnees. Of concern to the government has been the rise in local cases, which have seen a sharp increase in the last week.

Six individuals have since succumbed to the virus with the newest two cases being of two elderly women who had been reported to have underlying health conditions.

This was after more than two months of having no COVID-19 associated death being recorded.

There have been 62 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded on Thursday, of which 20 were local infections. On Friday, 16 cases had been confirmed with 11 being local cases.

Chief co-ordinator within the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Agnes Mahomva alluded

“This process is sure to extend the variety of individuals being examined and the more the individuals are examined, the more the circumstances we are additionally sure to verify,” she mentioned.

Dr Mahomva added that the government is intentionally increasing testing “high-risk teams” in quarantine facilities, patients in hospital admissions and health staff.

“We’ve since began contact tracing of the local transmissions as we all the time do with any confirmed case and we hope to get finer details as soon as that process is complete,” mentioned Dr Mahomva.

The government has been on an intensive drive to check returnees, health workers and those in hospital admissions.

As of every week ago, a total of 26 451 antigen-based, or PCR, tests have been carried out within the nation from which 486 examined positive. An extra, 35 946 different exams had been carried out through rapid diagnostic testing.