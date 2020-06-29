An Interactive web-based dashboard to track COVID-19 in Realtime

Data Sources: WHO, CDC, ECDC, NHC, JHU CSSE, DXY & QQ.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment.

HOW IT SPREADS

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air, and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

 

 

Cases: 2,661,358
Deaths: 128,608
Recovered: 1,100,530
Active: 1,432,220
Cases: 1,352,708
Deaths: 57,774
Recovered: 733,848
Active: 561,086
Cases: 641,156
Deaths: 9,166
Recovered: 403,430
Active: 228,560
Cases: 567,536
Deaths: 16,904
Recovered: 335,272
Active: 215,360
Cases: 311,965
Deaths: 43,575
Recovered:
Active: 268,390
Cases: 296,050
Deaths: 28,346
Recovered:
Active: 267,704
Cases: 279,419
Deaths: 9,317
Recovered: 167,998
Active: 102,104
Cases: 275,999
Deaths: 5,575
Recovered: 236,154
Active: 34,270
Cases: 240,436
Deaths: 34,744
Recovered: 189,196
Active: 16,496
Cases: 225,205
Deaths: 10,670
Recovered: 186,180
Active: 28,355
Cases: 216,852
Deaths: 26,648
Recovered: 126,843
Active: 63,361
Cases: 206,512
Deaths: 4,167
Recovered: 95,407
Active: 106,938
Cases: 198,613
Deaths: 5,115
Recovered: 171,809
Active: 21,689
Cases: 195,341
Deaths: 9,041
Recovered: 178,100
Active: 8,200
Cases: 186,436
Deaths: 1,599
Recovered: 127,118
Active: 57,719
Cases: 164,260
Deaths: 29,813
Recovered: 75,649
Active: 58,798
Cases: 141,801
Deaths: 1,783
Recovered: 57,780
Active: 82,238
Cases: 138,134
Deaths: 2,456
Recovered: 68,925
Active: 66,753
Cases: 103,818
Deaths: 8,566
Recovered: 67,096
Active: 28,156
Cases: 95,106
Deaths: 113
Recovered: 80,170
Active: 14,823
Cases: 91,769
Deaths: 3,106
Recovered: 38,280
Active: 50,383
Cases: 83,512
Deaths: 4,634
Recovered: 78,460
Active: 418
Cases: 66,754
Deaths: 2,872
Recovered: 17,951
Active: 45,931
Cases: 65,137
Deaths: 5,280
Recovered:
Active: 59,857
Cases: 61,790
Deaths: 387
Recovered: 45,213
Active: 16,190
Cases: 61,361
Deaths: 9,732
Recovered: 16,941
Active: 34,688
Cases: 59,933
Deaths: 1,245
Recovered: 21,138
Active: 37,550
Cases: 55,665
Deaths: 4,502
Recovered: 27,430
Active: 23,733
Cases: 55,092
Deaths: 2,805
Recovered: 23,800
Active: 28,487
Cases: 50,223
Deaths: 6,107
Recovered:
Active: 44,116
