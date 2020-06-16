Cookie policy (EU)

This cookie statement was last updated on June 16, 2020 and applies to citizens of the European Economic Area.

1. Introduction

Our website, https://xtra.zifmstereo.co.zw (hereinafter: “the website”) uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as “cookies”). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.

2. What are cookies?

A cookie is a small simple file that is sent along with pages of this website and stored by your browser on the hard drive of your computer or another device. The information stored therein may be returned to our servers or to the servers of the relevant third parties during a subsequent visit.

3. What are scripts?

A script is a piece of program code that is used to make our website function properly and interactively. This code is executed on our server or on your device.

4. What is a web beacon?

A web beacon (or a pixel tag) is a small, invisible piece of text or image on a website that is used to monitor traffic on a website. In order to do this, various data about you is stored using web beacons.

5. Consent

When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. As soon as you click on “Accept cookies”, you consent to us using all cookies and plug-ins as described in the pop-up and this cookie statement. You can disable the use of cookies via your browser, but please note that our website may no longer work properly.

5.1 Manage your consent settings

6. Cookies

6.1 Technical or functional cookies

Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.

6.2 Analytical cookies

We do not use analytical cookies on this website.

6.3 Advertising cookies

On this website we use advertising cookies, enabling us to personalize the advertisements for you, and we (and third parties) gain insights into the campaign results. This happens based on a profile we create based on your click and surfing on and outside https://xtra.zifmstereo.co.zw. With these cookies you, as website visitor are linked to a unique ID, so you do not see the same ad more than once for example.

Because these cookies are marked as tracking cookies, we ask your permission to place these.

6.4 Social media buttons

On our website we have included buttons for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram to promote webpages (e.g. “like”, “pin”) or share (e.g. “tweet”) on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram. These buttons work using pieces of code coming from Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram themselves. This code places cookies. These social media buttons also can store and process certain information, so a personalized advertisement can be shown to you.

Please read the privacy statement of these social networks (which can change regularly) to read what they do with your (personal) data which they process using these cookies. The data that is retrieved is anonymized as much as possible. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram are located in the United States.

7. Placed cookies

Google Ads Optimization

We use Google Ads Optimization for showing advertisements. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking google_experiment_mod* 3 months Track visits across websites

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Ads Optimization Privacy Policy.

WordPress

We use WordPress for website development. Read more

Name Retention Function Functional WP_DATA_USER_* session Store user preferences wordpress_test_cookie none Checks if cookies can be placed wordpress_logged_in_* persistent Keep users logged in

Sharing

This data is not shared with third parties.

Google Analytics

We use Google Analytics for website statistics. Read more

Name Retention Function Statistics (anonymous) _ga 2 years _gid 1 day Count and track pageviews Statistics _gat_gtag_UA_* 1 minute Store a unique user ID

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Analytics Privacy Policy.

CookieBot

We use CookieBot for cookie consent management. Read more

Name Retention Function Purpose pending investigation CookieConsent 1 year

Sharing

This data is not shared with third parties.

JetPack

We use JetPack for advertising. Read more

Name Retention Function Statistics tk_tc session Store the user’s usage history

Sharing

For more information, please read the JetPack Privacy Policy.

CloudFlare

We use CloudFlare for content distribution network (CDN) services. Read more

Name Retention Function Functional __cfduid 30 days Identify trusted web traffic

Sharing

For more information, please read the CloudFlare Privacy Policy.

Google Tag Manager

We use Google Tag Manager for website statistics. Read more

Name Retention Function Statistics uslk_inital_url persistent uslk_referrer persistent uslk_operator_binding persistent uslk_drag persistent uslk_in_service_time persistent uslk_page_impressions persistent uslk_s session uslk_e 1 year

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Tag Manager Privacy Policy.

Google Fonts

We use Google Fonts for display of webfonts. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking Google Fonts API none Request user IP address

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Fonts Privacy Policy.

Google Maps

We use Google Maps for maps display. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking Google Maps API none Request user IP address

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Maps Privacy Policy.

YouTube

We use YouTube for video display. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking GPS session Store location data Functional VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE 6 months Estimate bandwidth Statistics YSC session Store a unique user ID PREF 1 year Track visits across websites

Sharing

For more information, please read the YouTube Privacy Policy.

ShareThis

We use ShareThis for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more

Name Retention Function Purpose pending investigation UIDR __uset uset Marketing/Tracking _stgmap 1 week Track audience reach _stamap 1 week Track audience reach stacxiommap 1 week Track audience reach stdlxmap 1 week Track audience reach __stid 1 week Track audience reach

Sharing

For more information, please read the ShareThis Privacy Policy.

Facebook

We use Facebook for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking actppresence 1 year Manage ad display frequency _fbc 2 years Stores last visit fbm* 1 year Store account details xs 3 months Store a unique session ID fr 3 months Enable ad delivery or retargeting _fbp 3 months Track visits across websites datr 2 years Provide fraud prevention sb 2 years Store browser details *_fbm_ 1 year Store account details Functional wd 1 week Determine screen resolution act 90 days Keep users logged in c_user 90 days Store a unique user ID csm 90 days Provide fraud prevention presence session Track if the browser tab is active

Sharing

For more information, please read the Facebook Privacy Policy.

Twitter

We use Twitter for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more

Name Retention Function Functional local_storage_support_test persistent Load balancing functionality Marketing/Tracking metrics_token persistent Stores if the user has seen embedded content

Sharing

For more information, please read the Twitter Privacy Policy.

Miscellaneous

Name Retention Function Purpose pending investigation goog_pem_mod complianz_config 365 days complianz_consent_status 365 days dzsap_* google_adsense_settings __gads bvfw-bypass-cookie complianz_policy_id 365 days

Sharing

This data is not shared with third parties.

8. Your rights with respect to personal data

You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:

You have the right to know why your personal data is needed, what will happen to it, and how long it will be retained for.

Right of access: You have the right to access your personal data that is known to us.

Right to rectification: you have the right to supplement, correct, have deleted or blocked your personal data whenever you wish.

If you give us your consent to process your data, you have the right to revoke that consent and to have your personal data deleted.

Right to transfer your data: you have the right to request all your personal data from the controller and transfer it in its entirety to another controller.

Right to object: you may object to the processing of your data. We comply with this, unless there are justified grounds for processing.

To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this cookie statement. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you, but you also have the right to submit a complaint to the supervisory authority (the Data Protection Authority).

9. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies

You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.

Please note that our website may not work properly if all cookies are disabled. If you do delete the cookies in your browser, they will be placed again after your consent when you visit our websites again.

10. Contact details

For questions and/or comments about our cookie policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:

AB Communications

7 Kenilworth Road, Newlands

Zimbabwe

Website: https://xtra.zifmstereo.co.zw

Email: info@zifmstereo.co.zw

Phone number: +2638677004701



This cookie policy was synchronized with cookiedatabase.org on June 16, 2020