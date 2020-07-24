Clashes in DR Congo: 37 bodies found, ‘UN mission vows to support nation’s armed forces’

Not less than 37 our bodies have been discovered in the eastern a part of the Democratic Republic of Congo following armed clashes

The bodies were discovered in the metropolis of Pinga and its surroundings in the territory of Walikale, North Kivu province following clashes that occurred between two factions of the Nduma Protection of Congo (NDC-R).

NDC-R is a militia group that operates primarily in eastern DRC.

The clashes took place on July 20 within the resource-rich area, according to the Kivu security tracker (KST), a joint mission of the Congo Research Group and Human Rights Watch.

Local daily Actualite.CD reported that the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) forces took control of town and residents who had fled the realm started to return home.

On Thursday, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) vowed to proceed to support the FARDC against militia groups.

On Wednesday, a safety meeting was held between Indian peacekeepers of MONUSCO, the FARDC and local administrative authorities to debate the safety situation and measures to guard civilians in Pinga.

Assaults on civilians in eastern DRC have elevated in latest months.

In January, the military launched an offensive against militants within the gold-rich province of Ituri as a part of a wider offensive launched last October.

Since December 2017, violence in northeastern Ituri has left practically 1,000 people dead and half 1,000,000 displaced, based on the Worldwide Crisis Group.

displaced kivhu villagers

Most militia teams have put aside their political demands, and are concerned in mineral trafficking.