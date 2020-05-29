Chamisa appoints Mahere Party Spokesperson

MDC Alliance chief, Nelson Chamisa has appointed lawyer and party politician Fadzayi Mahere as spokesperson of MDC Alliance.

Mahere, who replaces Daniel Molokele, is amongst 16 different appointments made as a part of the opposition chief’s attempts to sharpen the MDC Alliance’s Nationwide Standing Committee which is answerable for the day-to-day operating of the party.

Though a late comer into the MDC fold, having contested the 2018 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, Mahere could have been rewarded for her unwavering stand against the Zanu PF led administration.

Later appointed party secretary for education, the Harare lawyer was distinguished member of Pastor Evan Mawarire’s #ThisFlag Movement which once shook then President Robert Mugabe’s regime by means of protests in 2016.

In his appointments, Chamisa additionally deployed one-time party youth chief and now MP Happymore Chidziva as secretary for rural mobilisation and strategy within the MDC Alliance office.

Different key appointments made include former Bulawayo legislator Felix Mafa Sibanda and Clifford Hlatywayo as deputies to Mahere.

MP Concillia Chinanzvavana and David Chimhini have been elevated to the positions of deputy secretary generals of the party.

Murisi Zvizvai and Buda Masara have been appointed to the positions of deputy organising secretaries.

Harare councillor Ian Makone was appointed secretary for elections and is deputised Ellen Shiriyedenga.

The local authorities portfolio was given to Sesel Zvidzai who shall be deputised by Jacob Mafume.

Former minister Jameson Timba and ex-Daily News journalist Luke Tamborinyoka have been appointed deputy secretaries for presidential affairs whereas one-time party youth chief Lovemore Chinoputsa was appointed deputy secretary for international relations and cooperation.

Talking on the newest appointments, a top MDC-Alliance official the party reached the choice after seeing the necessity to strengthen the strategic pillars within the midst of political turbulence.

“The party has at all times had two deputy secretary generals and the present appointments give attention to administration, presidential affairs, local governance and pays particular consideration to rural communities.

“So this can be a complete revamp with geographical steadiness to maximise the party’s efficiency,” he mentioned.