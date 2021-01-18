Bulldozing for wetlands settlers

PEOPLE that built houses and businesses on wetlands must expect demolitions after the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) ordered them to vacate the land before it institutes prosecutions or demolitions of the buildings once a new law on preservation of wetlands is gazetted.

Some of the places that could be affected by the mass demolitions are Harare and Chitungwiza.

EMA is mandated through the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27) section 113 to prosecute anyone found carrying out any activity that is likely to cause degradation of a wetland without authority from the agency.

Harare is said to have over 30 000 illegal settlements, comprising mostly land which was illegally sold by barons.