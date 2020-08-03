Boris Johnson full Statement: The latest changes to the UK lockdown rules

The PM said he hoped for a “more significant return to normality by November,” despite warnings of a potential resurgence of the virus in winter months.

He added: “Whether people should go into work, whether they need to go into work, is not something that the government can decide.

“It is up to employers to decide, with their employees, whether they think the time has come for them to be more productive, in a place of work for a greater portion of the week, than staying at home.”

Indoor performances with live audiences will also be allowed to restart pending pilots with socially distanced guests.

“We will enable close contact services, beauticians to resume,” said the PM as well as wedding receptions for up to 30 people.

The PM also announced new powers for local authorities to impose local lockdown restrictions, allowing for “targeted local action” to combat outbreaks.

The PM also announced an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and “plan for the worst”.