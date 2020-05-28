Bodies to be repatriated from South Africa

Virtually 700 Zimbabweans have died in South Africa from pure causes throughout the lockdown and the Government has arranged the repatriation of the remains through Beitbridge.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General Mrs Melody Chaurira yesterday stated her office had processed paperwork for the repatriation of 693 remains of Zimbabweans from South Africa.

“The repatriation course of hasn’t modified and we stand guided by suggestions from our Ministry of Health and Child Care, which is a part of the national response measures to fight the unfold of the coronavirus.

“Under the current system, all our bodies being repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial will likely be handled as contagious besides in cases where the reason for loss of life is a road accident, homicide or different physique accidents.

All remains now require the clearance of the Ministry of Health and Child Care prior to their transport to Zimbabwe under the usual procedures.

Added Mrs Chaurura: “Relatives accompanying the remains are actually being subjected to obligatory quarantine at any port of entry upon arrival within the country earlier than proceeding to the final locations.

Zimbabwean and South African well being authorities came up with stringent measures not too long ago to curtail the spread of the contagious disease.

The move adopted consultations between South African based mostly funeral parlours and authorities from the two countries.

The consul-general stated it was necessary for Zimbabweans who seek to travel home to notice that they must endure 21 days of obligatory quarantining upon arrival.

“We’re completely happy that our host Authorities has been granting permits to those that would have requested to journey again to Zimbabwe on various private emergencies together with bereavement,” stated Mrs Chaurura.

It’s understood that moreover the Ministry of Health and Child Care clearance for repatriating remains of Zimbabweans, a birth certificate or national identification paperwork of the deceased are wanted at the consulate for documentation.