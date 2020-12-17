Audio: President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the United Nations Security Council must be reformed

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the United Nations Security Council must be reformed. President Mnangagwa was speaking during the launch of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s book titled ‘Goose or Gander – The United Nations Security Council and the Ethic of Double Standards’,

The Vice President’s book highlights the operational challenges that characterise the management of global affairs through the application of double standards by permanent members of the UN security council. President Mnangagwa applauded his Vice President Dr Chiwenga for authoring the book.

The Vice President says events of 2008 stirred him to write the book.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the book yesterday at State House in Harare.