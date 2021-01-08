APPEAL FOR INFORMATION AFTER ZIM’S ‘BIGGEST EVER’ CASH-IN-TRANSIT HEIST

Police are appealing for information to help them arrest suspects who got away with US$2.5 million from a cash-in-transit truck.

The robbery at a lay-bye west of Harare is thought to be the biggest in the country’s history.

Police say a cash-in-transit truck was carrying US$2.5 million, which is over R38 million, to Chinhoyi, north-west of Harare, on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver and his two colleagues gave a lift to six passengers. One produced a pistol and disarmed the drivers at a lay-bye near the Gwebi River. The seven cash boxes were loaded into a getaway car.

This robbery was even bigger than the one in 2018, in which a gang robbed a Harare firm of around US$1.8 million.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit motor vehicle robbery of US$2,5 million and $40 000 which occurred along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6 January 2021 at 2pm. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest police station.”