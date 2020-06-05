Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus, survey reveals

More than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to attempt to prevent infection by the coronavirus, based on a survey taken shortly after President Donald Trump publicly requested whether injecting such products may treat COVID-19.

Washing meals with bleach, utilizing household cleaning or disinfectant products on naked skin, and deliberately inhaling or ingesting these products have been a number of the most commonly reported “high-risk” practices in a May 4 on-line survey of 502 U.S. adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

Some 39% of individuals surveyed reported deliberately partaking in a minimum of one high-risk practice not recommended by the CDC to stop coronavirus infection, including using bleach to scrub meals or misting the body with a disinfectant spray. 4 % drank or gargled with diluted bleach solutions, soapy water or disinfectants.