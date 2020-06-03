All 4 Officers Who Arrested George Floyd Are Getting Charged

And Derek Chauvin is about to be charged with second-degree homicide.

Minnesota’s attorney general is reportedly planning to upgrade charges on the former cop accused of killing George Floyd. He’ll additionally file new charges on the three different ex-officers who had been there that day, in line with the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Legal professional General Keith Ellison, who recently took over the case at the urging of Floyd’s family and activists, is about to charge former officer Derek Chauvin with second-degree homicide.

Chauvin was previously charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter after video confirmed him pinning Floyd to the ground together with his knee for a number of minutes. Attorneys for Floyd’s family have repeatedly demanded first-degree homicide charges. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called Ellison’s reported change “another necessary step for justice” on Twitter Wednesday.

The three other officers present for Floyd’s arrest will also be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree homicide, according to the Star Tribune. These officers are Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung, and Thomas Lane.

All 4 had been fired last week. Ellison is expected to make an announcement later Wednesday.

On Memorial Day, Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, whereas Keung and Lane held down his legs, according to a criminal complaint released after Chauvin was arrested Friday.

The officers had been detaining Floyd over an alleged “forgery in progress,” and said he resisted arrest. Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe until he became unresponsive. Meanwhile, Thao stood by, arguing with the bystanders who filmed the encounter and begged the officers to let Floyd go.

Floyd was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that night, however emergency responders mentioned he was without a pulse when they arrived. The Hennepin County Medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Floyd’s family will visit the site of his death — outside a local Minneapolis grocery store — for the first time Wednesday, according to their lawyer, Ben Crump.