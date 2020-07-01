Air Zimbabwe makes emergency landing

Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200 ER made an emergency touchdown on Wednesday after it developed an irregular engine parameter on its flight to Islamabad, Pakistan, from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The aircraft was on its way to Islamabad to pick up 180 passengers returning to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The national airline has since issued the beneath statement:



Air Zimbabwe special repatriation flight UM462 flying from Bangkok was, early this morning compelled to make an air tum back mid-flight to Islamabad resulting from an irregular engine parameter which necessitated a precautionary left engine shut down in accordance with established standard operating procedures.



The 767-200 ER plane which had 17 crew and 2 passengers onboard landed safely at Suvarmabhumi International Airport in Bangkok at 0839hrs (UTC). The plane was positioning to Islamabad to pick up 180 passengers returning to South Africa and Zimbabwe.



Our engineers are making all necessary assessments and maintenance for its return to serviceability.