A Thai 65-year-old woman sentenced 43 years in jail for sharing online posts criticizing the royal family

Anchan Preelert, a 65-year-old former civil servant, has been given a record sentence of 43 years in jail for allegedly insulting the country’s monarchy through posts on the internet.

Reports suggest hers is the toughest sentence ever served under the country’s strict lèse majesté law. The law, which has been in effect since 1908 under Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code, prevents anyone from insulting or defaming the Thai king, queen, or other royal family members, with a sentence of upto 15 years.

According to Reuters, Preelert was charged for sharing audio clips against the Thai monarchy on social media platforms YouTube and Facebook between the years 2014 and 2015, and pleaded guilty on 29 counts. Pawinee Chumsri, her lawyer, claimed that Preelert was initially given a jail sentence of 87 years, which was later cut down to 43 years since the accused “acknowledged” her mistake. “This is the highest prison sentence ever in a lese majeste case,” Pawinee said.

Local media The Thaiger reports that Preelert is a former Revenue Department official, who apparently shared audio clips on social media with content considered defamatory against the Thai royals. Moreover, it is claimed that Preelert also violated Thailand’s computer laws by using Banpodj, a network considered “antimonarchist,” to upload her content.

In 2015, following the military coup of the Thai government by armed forces, Preelert had been arrested by officials. Her court trial was reportedly conducted in secret, according to Financial Times. She spent three years in jail before being released on bail in 2019. The verdict of her 43-year prison sentence now comes in 2021.