A Shona community becomes Kenya’s 44th Tribe

President Uhuru Kenyatta granted Kenyan Citizenship to 1,670 members of the Shona community who relocated to Kenya from Zimbabwe between the 1930s and 1950s.

1,300 members of various Rwandese communities living in Kenya were also recognised.

The people who have been staying in Kenya as illegal immigrants reportedly settled in Nairobi first and started a church before they finally settled in Kinoo, Kiambu County

The Zimbabweans together with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have been lobbying the government of Kenya to recognize them as citizens because they intermarried and have been in the country for decades before Kenyatta granted their request.

FILE FOOTAGE

Please accept cookies to play this video. By accepting you will be accessing content from a service provided by an external third party. Accept

Please accept cookies to play this video. By accepting you will be accessing content from a service provided by an external third party. Accept

Please accept cookies to play this video. By accepting you will be accessing content from a service provided by an external third party. Accept