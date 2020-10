The 2020 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will strictly be for business exhibition, with some of its occasions held virtually in an effort by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ZiFM Stereo News Clip

The 110th show shall be held at the Exhibition Park from October 28 to 31 under the theme “Synergies for Growth-Cooperate. Collaborate. Complement” to rally support for the cause of agriculture and attendant value chains for elevated “Production, Productivity and Profitability”.