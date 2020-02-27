ZiFM Stereo is Zimbabwe’s 1st privately owned radio station based in Newlands with transmission currently across all major towns in Zimbabwe, Harare through to Bulawayo, Rusape, Mutare, Nyanga and Victoria Falls.Each transmitter reaches an average of 200kms from each transmitter.This network means ZiFM Stereo has at least 70% coverage of Zimbabwe and surrounding countries through digital transmission.

In today's competitive world, businesses are forever faced with the challenge of identifying and utilizing opportunities that will yield increased bottom line. ZIFM offer businesses and other service providers a platform to expose their services and products to potential consumers on radio and the ZIFM website. By virtue of the station targeting the listener who is a decision maker and is in control of their buying power, marketing your products and services through ZIFM offers you a direct link with those who spend directly and have the final say on how their money is spend. ZIFM offers their clients after sales care that is second to none and our rates are highly competitive. We have all the latest unbiased Zimbabwe News

AB Communications owners of ZiFM Stereo, was one of several companies that applied to the Broadcasting Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) for a broadcasting license in Zimbabwe. Only four companies were shortlisted by BAZ: Zimbabwe Newspapers (a government-owned media company which later launched Star FM), Hot Media, and Vox Media. Announcing AB Communications and Zimbabwe Newspapers winners after an adjudication process, BAZ chairperson, Tafataona Mahoso said that AB Communications scored 99 out of 106 points, Zimpapers 93 points, Hot Media 80 points and Vox Media 70 points









Our Talk Time programming accounts for 12 hours a week (Monday to Thursday, 1800 – 2100 hours); and is widely considered to be the highest standard of Current Affairs programming produced, broadcast and heard to date in Zimbabwe.

It is also accessible around the world through internet streaming. It began broadcasting on 15 August 2012.It is Zimbabwe's first free to air radio station to stream online. ZiFM took part on the historical tribute to the veteran Zimbabwean broadcaster, Peter Johns who died in London on 27 April 2020. The hour long multicast that that took part on 2 May 2020 was also streamed live on Power FM and Star FM. The station's format is 70% music and 30% talk. 75% of music is local and the other 25% is music from across Africa and around the world. The station is owned by AB Communications, which also owns two regional commercial radio stations, 98.4 Midlands in Gweru and Hevoi FM in Masvingo.